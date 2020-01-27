College updates for students from Summit County

• Kaitlyn Latek of Frisco graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley during fall 2019 commencement ceremonies Dec. 13–14. She received her Master of Arts in tech innovation pedagogy.

• Allyson Pothier of Dillon has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at American International College in in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dean’s list students must achieve at least a 3.3 GPA.

• Cole Buller and Paige Schlegel of Breckenridge, McKenna Ramsay of Dillon and Anne Parker of Frisco were named to the dean’s list at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. To qualify for the list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester and be enrolled in 12 college-level credits. Sarah Lorch of Breckenridge was recognized on the president’s list for a 4.0 GPA.

• Megan Speer of Dillon was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. To qualify for the list, students must have a 3.5–3.99 GPA.