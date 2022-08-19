Coloradan sentenced to 45 days in prison in Jan. 6 riot case

Daniel Michael Morrissey takes a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This photo was used as evidence in Morrissey’s case where he pled guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal Bureau of Investigation/Courtesy photo

A Colorado man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison, three years of probation, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Michael Morrissey , who was arrested in Denver on Nov. 4, 2021, on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He pleaded guilty to the parading, demonstrating, or picketing charge in Feb. 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.

On Jan. 18, 2021, a confidential witness reported to the FBI tip line that he worked with Morrissey and had seen photos Morrissey had taken during the Jan. 6 riot from within the U.S. Capitol.

Another witness showed investigators text messages and photos Morrissey sent him on Jan. 6 in which Morrissey described the events of the riot.

Read more at DenverPost.com .