Coloradans are contributing lots of money to Liz Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in Wyoming

COLORADO — Colorado money is flowing into the closely watched Republican U.S. House primary next week in Wyoming between U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. And some of the GOP’s most prominent donors are split in their support, mirroring the party’s Colorado split between those aligned with former President Donald Trump and those who want to move on.

About 400 Coloradans donated more than $363,000 to Cheney’s campaign through July 27, while nearly 140 Coloradans donated nearly $165,000 to Hageman.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and former University of Colorado President Bruce Benson are among the Coloradans supporting Hageman in the race. Hageman also received $500 from state Rep. Ron Hanks, an election denier who lost in Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary on June 28.

Meanwhile, billionaire Phil Anschutz gave Cheney’s campaign $2,900, and Platte River Equity CEO J. Landis “Lanny” Martinand former Republican National Committee political director and FLS Connect partner Rich Beeson each gave $5,800 heading into the Aug. 16 primary.

Not all of Cheney’s Colorado donors are Republicans, however.

