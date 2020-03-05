Coloradans can donate to local nonprofits on state income tax returns | SummitDaily.com

Coloradans can donate to local nonprofits on state income tax returns

News | March 5, 2020

Staff report

Through the new Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit program, taxpayers can choose to support any eligible Colorado-registered charity on their state income tax return.

Those interested in donating a portion of their tax refund should go to RefundWhatMatters.org to find a nonprofit’s registration number. That number then should be entered into the Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit Fund line when filing.

