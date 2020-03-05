Coloradans can donate to local nonprofits on state income tax returns
Through the new Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit program, taxpayers can choose to support any eligible Colorado-registered charity on their state income tax return.
Those interested in donating a portion of their tax refund should go to RefundWhatMatters.org to find a nonprofit’s registration number. That number then should be entered into the Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit Fund line when filing.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local