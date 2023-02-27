Coloradans may have another chance to see the northern lights Monday night
Sunday’s aurora borealis was “definitely the best” appearance in Colorado since 2021
The Denver Post
Knowing a pair of solar storms over the weekend created a good chance of seeing the northern lights on Sunday night, Michael Charnick positioned himself 15 miles north of Fort Collins in hopes of a great show. He was rewarded with what he calls the best northern lights show in northern Colorado since 2021.
It’s possible there will be a repeat show Monday night, visible near the northern horizon for viewers who get away from city lights.
“It has to be a strong event for it to be visible this far south,” said Charnick, a freelance photographer from Fort Collins who also works for the National Weather Service. “The best time to look is around what you could call solar midnight, 11 p.m. to midnight, then sometimes as late as 1 a.m. You definitely need to be far away from city lights. Even on the north end of Fort Collins, you wouldn’t have been able to see that with your naked eye.”
Charnick said it’s easier to see the lights, also called the aurora borealis, with a camera. Charnick took a stunning photo with a green glow on the horizon and red shafts of light above using an iPhone set on 10-second exposure.
“Naked eye, I was able to see it for maybe half an hour as a milky, greenish-whitish glow on the horizon,” Charnick said. “Those red pillars, you could see kind of faintly above that milky green glow with your eye as well. Red is a very difficult color to pick up at night with the naked eye. It slowly dawns on you what you’re looking at. A camera is going to pick up the reds much better than what your eye would.”
Read the full story at DenverPost.com.
