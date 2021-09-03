Coloradans will receive an income-tax cut and refund payment because the TABOR cap was exceeded

DENVER — Colorado taxpayers will get a break on their income taxes and a refund payment because the state’s cap on government growth and spending under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights was exceeded last fiscal year.

The income tax rate will drop to 4.5% in 2021, down from 4.55%, and individual taxpayers will get an additional sales tax refund payment, on average, of about $70. Joint filers will receive $166 on average.

“These tax cuts and refunds are a strong sign that Colorado’s economy is roaring back,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a written statement. “I’m excited that Coloradans will get another income tax cut and refund that Coloradans can put toward bouncing back from the pandemic, a night out, or groceries.”

The state’s TABOR cap is calculated through population growth and inflation. When the cap is exceeded, the legislature is required to refund the excess.

According to the state controller, the cap was exceeded in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended in June, by about $454 million after better-than-expected tax revenues were fueled by the state’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

