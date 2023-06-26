Colorado 14er hikers warned of helicopter activity at Grays Peak this week

A helicopter carries a log to Grays Peak. The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative is warning that a helicopter could impact hikers at Grays Peak on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Colorado Fourteeners Intiative/Courtesy photo

A helicopter is expected to ferry loads of cut logs on Grays Peak on Wednesday, June 28, according to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.

The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative said on Facebook that the cut logs, which will be used for stabilizing the trail, could be postponed to Thursday if weather does not cooperate.

For safety reasons, hikers will be stopped on the trail briefly as loads are dropped and the helicopter returns to the trailhead area to pick up more logs, according to the Facebook post.

Aside from the landing area on the shoulder of the mountain at about 12,750 feet, the flight path is not expected to cross over the climbing trail, the post states. However, helicopter noise will be audible for much of the day.

A similar operation was completed in 2022. Failure to get additional logs to the shoulder of the mountain will compromise the ability to stabilize a rapidly deteriorating section of trail, according to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.