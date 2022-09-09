Colorado 3rd-graders can ski all season for just $59. Here’s how

Skiers ride Lenawee Mountain Lift on Friday, Dec. 25, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

COLORADO — For a generation, Colorado Ski Country USA’s Ski Passport has provided an affordable way for elementary school children to take up skiing and snowboarding. And this year, it is being expanded to include third graders.

The program was inaugurated in 1996 for fifth graders, and over the years it expanded to include sixth graders and fourth graders.

For only $59, Passport holders can enjoy up to 80 days of skiing or riding, with a maximum of four days at each of the 20 participating Ski Country resorts. Colorado Ski Country USA is a trade association that includes 21 of the state’s 28 ski areas.

“Skiing and snowboarding are a part of Colorado’s outdoor heritage that should be available to as many kids as possible,” said Ski Country’s president and chief executive, Melanie Mills, in a news release.

Participating resorts include Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Howelsen Hill, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride and Winter Park. Silverton, which is an experts-only mountain, is the only member resort not participating in the program.

Read more on DenverPost.com .