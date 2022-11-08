Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser retains seat, fends off Republican challenger￼￼

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, debates his Republican opponent, 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, at the Community College of Aurora on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser retained his seat Tuesday, defeating the Republican prosecutor challenging him by 11 percentage points.

Weiser, the Democratic incumbent, received 891,840 votes as of 9:18 p.m. Tuesday — or 55% of the vote — while his Republican challenger, 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, received 713,266, or 44% of counted votes.

Kellner conceded the race at 9:20 p.m.

Weiser won his position in 2018 when he defeated Republican George Brauchler, who was then the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District and Kellner’s boss. Weiser previously worked as the dean of the University of Colorado Law School and as deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, debates his Republican opponent, 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, at the Community College of Aurora on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Weiser was reelected Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This story is from The Denver Post.