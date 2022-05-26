Colorado Attorney General visits Summit County to meet with law enforcement

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, right, visited Summit County Wednesday to meet with local leaders like Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue, left, and Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

Summit County Sheriff's Office/courtesy photo

Attorney General Phil Weiser visited Summit County Wednesday to meet with local officials and hold a round table with heads of local police and fire departments.

After speaking with local public safety officials, he listed the recruitment and retention of police officers as a major takeaway.

“Given the price of housing here, you have some unique challenges,” he said. “How we help all the agencies who are down people get the people they need is something I’m really concerned about.”

He said his office is looking at redeveloping its training for police officers with emotional awareness in mind, like empathy for victims. He lauded the Summit County Sheriff’s Department co-responder model and its teams of clinicians and case managers.

He also said Summit County can expect to see money from settlements related to the opioid crisis this fall. Summit, Lake, Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties will create a regional board to determine the most effective ways to spend the money. The statewide pool of money for disbursement, he said, continues to grow from $400 million.

The Mountain Connect Conference was also on his itinerary. He said he wanted to increase connectivity in the mountain region.

“The 21st century is a century where either you’re connected or you’re missing out,” he said. “There are a lot of people still who don’t have broadband.”

He said he’s concerned providers may be skewing data. Many who live in a region supposedly provided with effective broadband are still unable to hold a Zoom call, he said. Increasing the number of providers in rural mountain communities was one solution, he said.