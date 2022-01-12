Colorado Avalanche Information Center launches avalanche explorer feature

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has launched a new avalanche explorer tool on its website that allows users to explore and understand avalanche activity in the area.

The tool also aims to help users make decisions when it comes to travel in the backcountry, where avalanche danger can be high.

Avalanche Information Center Deputy Director Brian Lazar narrates over a comprehensive guided video that will help users figure out how to use the new tool. The guided video can be accessed by clicking on the question mark while using the avalanche explorer tool.

The avalanche explorer tool can be found under the observations page at Colorado.gov/avalanche.