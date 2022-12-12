Colorado awarded $5.9 million to figure out how to use $100 million to improve broadband service

Colorado will soon receive $100 million to improve broadband service statewide as part of the massive U.S. infrastructure bill passed last year. But first, the state was awarded $5 million to help it plan how exactly it will go about delivering “Internet for All,” the federal program to keep internet speeds fast and costs low.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is expected to announce Colorado’s grant Thursday, also awarded the state $897,119 to hire staff to build a digital equity plan to provide more affordable service.

“Equitable access to broadband allows Coloradans to receive telehealth services, education and job opportunities,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Colorado also received official approval for a $171 million grant on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Treasury to invest in broadband service for 18,000 unserved households. As part of the Capital Projects Fund, which had been anticipated for more than a year, the state plans to provide grants through its Advance Colorado Broadband program next year.

This story is from ColoradoSun.com.