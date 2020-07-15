Colorado BBQ Challenge officially canceled

Meat and seafood kebabs on a grill during the 26th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge on June 16, 2018, on Main Street in Frisco. After initially being postponed, this year’s event has been canceled.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The annual Colorado BBQ Challenge will not happen in Frisco due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally schedule for June 19-20, it was postponed in April to Sept. 25-26. The town announced Wednesday, July 15, that it will not happen in 2020.

Current health orders allow for a maximum of 175 participants. Even if the town moved to the next phase to allow 500 attendees, it would still be unsafe because the event typically draws about 12,000 people over two days, according to a news release.

“Now that we are closer to the event date, it is clear that we cannot safely put on the BBQ Challenge in September,” town spokesperson Vanessa Agee said in the release. “This decision is all about making sure that we all stay healthy so we can come together to celebrate in the future.”

The Colorado BBQ Challenge is now scheduled for June 18-19, 2021.