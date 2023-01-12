Colorado BBQ Challenge revival planned for Copper Mountain Resort in summer 2023 with revamped offerings along with classics

Festivalgoers walk up and down Main Street during the Frisco BBQ Challenge on June 17, 2022. After the event was ended by the Frisco Town Council in October of 2022, the event has been picked up by Copper Mountain Resort for the 2023 event.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

After 27 years of calling Main Street Frisco home, the annual Colorado BBQ Challenge festival will be relocating 7 miles west on I-70 to Copper Mountain Resort.

The festival was scaled back in 2022 and then permanently ended by the Frisco Town Council in October of last year. The event will now call Copper home for the 2023 festival.

The Colorado BBQ Challenge is Colorado’s longest running barbeque competition and will continue to be sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society. For 2023, attendees can expect a similar event to years past, including barbecue, music, competitions and community.

The event will take place on Father’s Day weekend from June 15-17. Like previous years, the event will remain free for guests to attend with food and beverage tickets for purchase.

Summer resort activities like scenic gondola rides, the Rocky Mountain Coaster, Woodward Wrecktangle, climbing wall, zip line, bumper boats, bungee trampoline and go-karts will be offered for enjoyment throughout the weekend.

Other on-site amenities like lodging and free parking will also be available to those attending the festival. Weekend lodging options are now available online at CopperColorado.com .

Copper is also in the process of planning other activities and competitions during the 2023 Father’s Day weekend. Some of the events in the early planning process include a Ribs and Jibs Rail Jam held on snow, a 5K Bacon Burner Run, and a bike ride for cycle enthusiasts.

For those looking to take their barbecue experience to another level, Copper is collaborating with Yeti to offer a VIP upgrade, which will include exclusive tastings, experiences and private VIP areas.

More details about the event, VIP experience and information regarding the 2023 Colorado BBQ Challenge competitor and vendor registration will be announced in early February.

Please visit CopperColorado.com to sign up to receive the latest updates and event details.