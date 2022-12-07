Colorado boasts two of the best ski towns on the continent, says USA Today￼

Swedish snowboarder Sven Thorgren competes in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

When it comes to the best ski towns in North America, Coloradans don’t have to travel far to experience the cream of the crop.

According to USA Today’s recently released 10Best rankings , Colorado is home to two of the top 10 ski towns on the continent. Aspen notched No. 9 on the list for its “stellar restaurants, galleries and boutiques, and après options,” USA Today said. Plus, how can you beat four skiable mountains in a 10-mile radius?

Telluride came in at No. 8, praised for the “old-fashioned Western-chic vibe” that permeates the shops, restaurants and other amenities in town. The free gondola that shuttles visitors between the heart of Telluride and its adjacent ski core in Mountain Village also played into its ranking, the pub said.

While Colorado may be rounding out the bottom of the list, it was the only U.S. state or Canadian territory to notch more than one space on the list. USA Today named Mammoths Lakes in California the best ski town in North America.

Even so, another seasonal list goes to show Colorado is a powerhouse when it comes to skiing destinations. Holidu, self-described vacation rental search engine, recently published a list of the 50 most popular resorts in the U.S. where Colorado landed 15 spots, including No. 1.

