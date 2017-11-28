Colorado breweries would get big tax break under Republican tax proposal

WASHINGTON — They aren't toasting yet, but Colorado beer-makers are abuzz about one piece of a tax package in Congress that would benefit brewers — especially the microbreweries that have become intrinsic to the state's identity.

Under the Senate tax proposal, domestic breweries that produce less than 2 million barrels a year would see their taxes reduced from $7 to $3.50 per barrel for the first 60,000 barrels they produce per year.

If the measure passes — and that's still a big if — it would be a boon for Colorado's nearly 350 breweries, the overwhelming majority of which fall into that category.

It's a "huge deal," said Andres Gil Zaldana, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild.

A tax cuts for brewers large and small

Notable too is how the beer provision found its way into the tax bill in the Senate.

For years, small beer-makers have clashed with their bigger rivals over tax policy — as neither side wanted to give the other an edge.

