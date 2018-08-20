Colorado buyers hold onto their Subarus tight — and their Hondas even tighter

Colorado consumers may have a love affair with Subaru, but when it comes to settling down for the long haul, they prefer Honda, according to an analysis from iSeeCars.com.

iSeeCars.com examined 6 million used car sales to determine what makes and models consumers kept the longest. On average, the holding period for the top-selling models purchased new was 7.4 years in the U.S. and 7.8 years in Colorado.

Nationally, the Ford Expedition and the Chevrolet Corvette were the two new vehicles held for the longest time, 9 years on average. Three Toyota models — the Sequoia, 4Runner and Avalon — were the next three when it came to longevity of ownership.

"While the average car buyer gets rid of their car 7.4 years after purchasing it new, there is a wide variety of cars that owners are more likely to keep for longer," said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly, in the report.

The Honda Accord doesn't show up until the eighth spot and the Honda Odyssey the 10th, both at 8.3 years. But in Colorado, a Honda Accord is held an average of 9.6 years and the Odyssey 9 years, ranking first and fourth.

