Shots fired outside Colorado Capitol on Thursday afternoon

A gunman fired several shots outside the state Capitol on Thursday afternoon, prompting a brief lockdown and shutting down traffic as Denver police secured the scene. Police said no injuries were reported.

Police closed Colfax Avenue from Lincoln to Grant streets, and there were several officers and squad cars at the scene.

"Should there be any threat to the public, we will make proper notification to residents," police said in a tweet.

Witnesses told The Denver Post that the shooting occurred outside the Capitol. Dustin Cabellos was near the Capitol when he says he saw gunshots coming from a vehicle toward the building, which houses the legislature and the governor's office. Cabellos dove behind a barrier.

"There was a lot of traffic at the time," Cabellos said.

A state patrolmen told bystanders in the Capitol that there were 15-20 shots but no injuries. Several shell casings could be seen on the north side of Colfax on westbound lanes.

