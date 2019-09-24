Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse issues statement on House impeachment inquiry

Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District issued a statement Tuesday following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House would be opening a formal impeachment probe.

“The President has shown complete disregard for the law, the office of the Presidency and our Constitution,” said Neguse in an emailed statement. “In the last week, we learned that he pressured Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. There is no question that inviting political interference in our democratic process is an impeachable offense.”

Neguse represents Summit County in Congress and serves on the House Judiciary Committee. In May 2019 he was the first Colorado lawmaker to call for an impeachment inquiry.