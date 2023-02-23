Colorado Democrats unveil their proposed expansion of the state’s red flag gun law

Colorado House and Senate Democrats hosted a news conference inside the Colorado Capitol Feb. 23, 2023, to announce a host of bills related to gun regulations.

Elliott Wenzler/The Colorado Sun

Health care providers, district attorneys and teachers would be added to the list of people who can ask a judge to order the temporary seizure of someone’s firearms in Colorado under a bill introduced Thursday in the legislature.

The proposed expansion of Colorado’s so-called red flag law comes less than six months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs by a suspect who was known to police and had a history of threatening behavior. Law enforcement and the suspect’s family members, however — who are effectively the only groups who can pursue a red flag gun seizure now — never tried to prevent the alleged shooter from purchasing a gun .

“We’re expanding who can file (a seizure petition), but we’re not changing the criteria,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Boulder County Democrat. “We’re not changing the process.”

The details of Senate Bill 170 were unveiled at a news conference at the state Capitol where Democrats also formally announced three other pieces of gun-control legislation, all of which were expected.

The other bills include:

Senate Bill 169, which would raise the age to purchase or possess a shotgun or rifle to 21, matching the current law for handguns. There would be exceptions for members of the military, police, hunters and people younger than 21 who are under the supervision of someone who is older.

Senate Bill 168, which would make it easier to sue gun manufacturers and sellers

House Bill 1219, which would impose a three-day waiting period between when someone purchases a gun and can take possession of the weapon

