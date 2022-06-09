State offers ozone alerts on days where smog may cause issues for recreationists, high-risk groups

Summer brings increased risk of bad air quality and high ozone levels. Therefore, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Region Air Quality Council have teamed up to alert the public. From June 1 – Aug. 31, in addition to daily ozone forecasts, the department will issue a warning before a forecasted Ozone Action Day.

Ozone Action Days are specific dates when prolonged outdoor exposure could cause harm. This could affect particular populations including young children, older folks or those with existing respiratory problems. Symptoms include stinging eyes and throat, chest pains, coughing and breathing difficulty.

The Air Pollution Control Division will alert of Ozone Action Days on social media, and the advisory hotline at 303-758-2403. The Regional Air Quality Council also offers phone alerts by texting “BetterAirCO” to 21000, or email alerts through the SimpleStepsBetterAir.org website .