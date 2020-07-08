Colorado Department of Transportation asks for public input on Exit 203 improvements | SummitDaily.com
Colorado Department of Transportation asks for public input on Exit 203 improvements

Sawyer D'Argonne
  

In this multiple exposure photograph taken June 2, traffic enters the roundabout from Interstate 70 at the Exit 203 interchange into Frisco.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation is inviting Summit County residents to share their thoughts on the Interstate 70 and Exit 203 Interchange improvement project.

Last month, Frisco and Summit County officials got a look at the newest proposal to help reduce issues around safety and congestion in the area now and into the future. CDOT is asking stakeholders, motorists and other community members to take a deeper look at the study and to share their feedback.

Community members can view a recorded presentation and PDF of the study results, along with images of the proposed concept under the “Projects” page on CDOT’s website. Participants can send in feedback to I70Exit203Project@gmail.com. The public comment period has been extended to July 27.

