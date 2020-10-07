Colorado Department of Transportation replaces stolen Loveland Pass warning sign
The Colorado Department of Transportation has installed a new warning sign at the top of Loveland Pass after a similar sign was stolen from the location earlier this summer.
Elise Thatcher, spokeswoman for CDOT’s Region 3, confirmed the warning sign at the top of Loveland Pass was stolen this summer. The sign warned backcountry users at the popular skiing, snowboarding and recreation location to beware of “avalanche blasting at any time using long range weaponry.”
The new sign is nearly identical to the old sign, which collected many stickers throughout the years.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User