Colorado Department of Transportation replaces stolen Loveland Pass warning sign

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation has installed a new warning sign at the top of Loveland Pass after a similar sign was stolen from the location earlier this summer.

Elise Thatcher, spokeswoman for CDOT’s Region 3, confirmed the warning sign at the top of Loveland Pass was stolen this summer. The sign warned backcountry users at the popular skiing, snowboarding and recreation location to beware of “avalanche blasting at any time using long range weaponry.”

The new sign is nearly identical to the old sign, which collected many stickers throughout the years.

