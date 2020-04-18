Colorado Department of Transportation to barricade Loveland Pass parking lots Sunday

A group of backcountry recreationists gather on Loveland Pass in March 2020.

DILLON — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on its social media channels late Saturday evening that it is taking action at Loveland Pass amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At 8:40 p.m., on Saturday evening, CDOT announced the travel alert for the high-mountain pass on the Continental Divide bridging Clear Creek and Summit counties, a popular access point for backcountry recreators.

The alert said two parking lots at the 11,990-foot pass will be barricaded Sunday. CDOT wrote that the state agency is, “being forced to place barriers to prevent motorists from parking unsafely on US 6 while recreating on Loveland Pass, activity which took place again (Saturday).”

In a social media post that asked “who’s skiing and boarding on Loveland Pass today,” Colorado State Patrol reported earlier Saturday that they observed license plates from Colorado as well as from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, California, Texas, Illinois and Massachusetts.

“Busy day up here,” state patrol’s Jefferson and Clear Creek county division wrote on social media.