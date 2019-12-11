Colorado drivers now rank 6th worst in the country

Cars drive along E-470 toll road on Oct. 28, 2019 in Aurora. E-470 is a 47-mile-long controlled-access toll road traversing the eastern portion of the Denver-Aurora Metropolitan Area.

Helen H. Richardson / The Denver Post

Colorado drivers now rank among the worst in the country, thanks to rising rates of scofflaws and speeders, according to an annual analysis from Car Insurance Comparison.

Colorado drivers ranked as the 6th worst in the nation in 2019, down from 15th worst in 2017 and 2018, according to the study, which relied on 3,000 data points compiled from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Colorado dropped, got worse, in every category since last year’s study,” said spokesman Nelson Garcia.

It’s the first time Colorado has cracked the 10 worst driver rankings since the company’s study launched in 2011, although other rankings have put Colorado in the camp of the states where drivers perform poorly.

The study found that Colorado drivers ranked third-worst for “failure to obey” violations, things such as not wearing a seat belt, running a red light or driving without a valid license. That’s down from 18th worst.

