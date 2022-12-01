Colorado elections officials formally order recount in race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch

Democratic challenger Adam Frisch (left) and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert at their respective watch parties on election night.

The Colorado Sun archive

State elections officials Wednesday formally ordered a mandatory recount — as expected — in the closely watched 3rd Congressional District race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch.

Boebert leads Frisch, who has already conceded , by 550 votes. But under Colorado law , a mandatory recount occurs when the number of votes separating the leading two candidates is less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate.

The 550-vote margin represents 0.3% of the 163,842 votes cast this year for Boebert.

“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, said in a written statement. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”

Griswold’s order Wednesday means the recount can begin immediately.

Read more on ColoradoSun.com .