Colorado elk habitats receive $1.1 million in grant funding for enhancement projects

A silhouetted elk walks down a ridge line near Peak 8 in Breckenridge Saturday, July 30.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated over $1 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado.

Grants pay for habitat enhancement projects that aim to improve habitat space for elk and other wildlife. This can include forest thinning, prescribed burns, invasive weed control and removing old fencing.