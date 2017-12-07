Colorado Gives Day collects $36.1 million

Coloradans gave $36.1 million to support local nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day Tuesday.

Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. This year, more than 153,000 donations were made to support 2,309 nonprofits.

Last year, donors gave $33.8 million to 2,111 nonprofits, an increase over the $28.5 million donated on Colorado Gives Day 2015.

The event is presented by Community First Foundation, a community foundation and FirstBank, Colorado’s second largest bank.

