Colorado Gives Day supports more than 30 Summit County nonprofits

Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 5, is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving.

Colorado Gives Day features more than 2,000 nonprofits that have been vetted by the foundation for their standing with the Colorado Secretary of State and the Internal Revenue Service.

In Summit County, this includes more than 30 nonprofits. Donations can be made today at ColoradoGives.org/SummitGives.