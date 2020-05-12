Colorado Gov. Jared Polis blasts businesses breaking coronavirus rules, suspends Castle Rock restaurant’s license

Gov. Jared Polis before speaking to reporters at the governor's mansion in downtown Denver on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday blasted Colorado businesses that over the weekend flouted rules meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading out of control, saying he was “extremely disappointed.”

Polis announced that his administration is indefinitely suspending the license of C&C Coffee and Korean Kitchen, the Castle Rock restaurant that was packed full of dine-in customers on Sunday in defiance of his orders only allowing restaurants to offer delivery and takeout. He said the business is causing an immediate health hazard.

C&C Coffee and Korean Kitchen’s owners said they were standing up for small businesses and expected sanctions. Polis said it’s likely the suspension will last about 30 days, which means the restaurant could be closed after he allows in-person dining to resume.

He said that people who are thinking about disobeying orders meant to keep the virus at bay should think about their neighbors who stand to lose loved ones — and those who already have suffered loss.

“When folks feel the need to engage in activity that may spread COVID-19, I want you to pause and think about the grief that families across our state are feeling,” he said.

