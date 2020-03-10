Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus
State officials also announce 3 new cases of COVID-19
Jessica Seaman
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing outbreak in this country of the new coronavirus that already has caused havoc around the globe.
The governor also announced three new cases in Colorado.
“We fully anticipate in the coming days… that there will be more cases,” Polis said. “We’re going to get through this together.”
Polis said health officials are working to expand the state’s testing capacity. The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment is opening a drive-up lab for testing, where residents can go if they have a doctor’s order to be tested.
