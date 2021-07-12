Colorado governor ends health emergency orders, rescinding many of his executive actions

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday, July 8, lifted health emergency orders that have been in effect since COVID-19 arrived in the state, rescinding many of the scores of executive actions that have defined Coloradans’ lives over the past 16 months.

Polis declared that “the moment for extraordinary executive action has passed” and that Colorado has “reached an important milestone.” The move is the latest sign that Colorado is moving past the pandemic, even as the economic effects of the health crisis linger and the dangerous Delta variant rages in the western part of the state, where vaccination rates are low.

“While we have reached a milestone with over 70% of our state receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain vigilant,” Polis said in a written statement nodding to the fact that COVID-19 isn’t quite in the rearview mirror.

In rescinding the health emergency orders and giving up much of his broad use of power — he said “they are no longer needed” — Polis signed a new executive order. The “recovery executive order” is aimed at boosting the economic comeback and keeping in place a COVID-19 health safety net by maintaining the state’s access to federal funding.

Colorado also remains under a disaster emergency declaration, according to Polis’ office, which is what gives him the power to issue the recovery executive order.

