Colorado governor orders ski areas to remain closed for an additional 2 weeks

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced that he would be extending the closure of ski areas across the state through at least April 6. The closure was previously set to expire after March 22.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that it would close its ski areas across North America for the rest of the 2019-20 season. Loveland Ski Area made a similar announcement Monday to end the season.

Vail CEO Rob Katz left open the possibility that Breckenridge Ski Resort, Heavenly and Whistler Blackcomb could reopen later in the season. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area also hopes to reopen.