Colorado grocery, convenience stores uncork wine sales starting March 1
Trader Joe’s, Safeway and King Soopers all plan to immediately sell wine in their stores
The Colorado Sun
It’s almost wine-o-clock.
As Coloradans browse the aisles of their local grocery and convenience stores in March, looking for the right loaf of bread or reasonably priced eggs, they will soon have a new option for soothing their inflation-squeezed shopping experience: wine.
That’s because voters in November approved a ballot initiative allowing wine to be sold in grocery and convenience stores. Proposition 125 narrowly passed with 50.6% of voters in favor.
Both grocery and convenience stores with a license to sell beer can begin selling wine March 1. That’s approximately 1,900 licensees as of this month, according to the Department of Revenue. They’ll also be able to offer beer and wine tastings.
The Colorado Licensed Beverage Association, which represents small liquor retailers, opposed the measure and warns that its members could be crushed by the change.
