Colorado grows faster than all but seven states, adding 77,000 residents in past year

Colorado reported another strong year for population gains, but the pace of growth dipped on slower net migration.

Colorado added 77,059 residents the past year, bringing its total population to just over 5.6 million as of July 1, according to estimates released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and reviewed by the Colorado State Demography Office.

Colorado's population rose 1.4 percent between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, which was the eighth-fastest growth rate in the country. Idaho, Nevada and Utah were the top three states for their population growth rates.

The total increase, while still robust, lags the nearly 90,000 residents added in the 2016 count and the 98,000 counted after revisions in 2015.

The last time Colorado added around 77,000 new residents was in 2013, said state demographer Elizabeth Garner.

"There is slowing in both the domestic as well as international component with a larger slowing in the domestic migration," Garner said. Net migration accounted for 69 percent of the state population gain in 2015, but only 63 percent this year.

