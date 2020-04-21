Colorado high school athletics season canceled statewide

Summit High School is blanketed with snow April 18. The Summit School District recently announced that all schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

The governing body for Colorado high school athletics has officially canceled the remainder of the 2020 spring season.

In a letter Tuesday, Rhonda Blanford-Green, the commissioner of the Colorado High School Athletic and Activities Association, announced all CHSAA-sanctioned spring activities and athletics are canceled for the remainder of the spring season, which ends June 1.

With the exception of one track and field event, the totality of the 2020 spring high school season has been canceled since mid-March due to health concerns stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting school closures. Summit High School effectively canceled the spring season for all its Tigers sports teams on Friday, when the Summit School District announced in-person instruction and related activities — such as athletics training, practices and games — were canceled for the remainder of the school year.

In the letter, Blanford-Green said the association convened a meeting of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday and that the group came to a consensus that stated, “It would be impractical and irresponsible for the association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The commissioner said the association will not sanction or conduct summer events after June 1. After that date, all decisions regarding student and coach contact, virtual workouts and virtual tryouts will be made at the local level.

The commissioner said the association hopes to conduct a fall season “with some level of normalcy,” though CHSAA will focus on contingency plans.