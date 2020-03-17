Colorado high school sports suspension extended two weeks to April 18

The Summit High School Tigers track and field team practices March 11 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Colorado High School Activities Association, the state’s governing body for high school sports, has extended the suspension of all high school games and practices across the state through Saturday, April 18.

The extension, announced in a statement Tuesday morning, is two weeks longer than the association’s original suspension of high school sports activities through April 4. In the statement, CHSAA said the extension is due to the most recent recommendation of state and federal health officials specific to the coronavirus situation.

Summit High School’s classes have been suspended, along with the rest of the district, through April 3, and spring break is scheduled for April 13-19.

In the statement, CHSAA said it encourages schools to set stricter standards on student gatherings outside of officially sanctioned high school sports gatherings.

To put the timetable of the updated suspension into perspective, a postponement through April 18 would be more than halfway through the spring sports season for boy’s and girl’s lacrosse, girl’s soccer, baseball, and track and field.

More on COVID-19 The latest Summit County news, how to protect yourself and local resources.

CHSAA’s Tuesday statement also stipulated all of the association’s music events have been canceled along with the association’s hall of fame event scheduled for April 14.

Other changes effective Tuesday include a postponement of the association’s legislative council meeting, scheduled for April 15, and the postponement of the State Speech Tournament and Student Leadership’s Advisor U.

The association also said its offices will remain closed until March 30, with staff working remotely from home.