Update: Interstate 70 reopens on both sides of county

4:46 p.m. All Interstate 70 closures in the area have been lifted, according to CDOT.

3:47 p.m. Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened at mile marker 195 at Vail Pass.

3:31 p.m.: Colorado Highway 9 has been reopened, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

3:19 p.m.: Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed near Georgetown due to multiple spun out vehicles.

3:14 p.m.: Westbound Interstate 70 has been closed at milepost 215, near the Eisenhower Tunnel, due to a crash west of the tunnel.

Original story:

FRISCO — The snowfall is already causing some issues on roadways around the mountain corridor.

There is a safety closure on Colorado Highway 9 due to spun out vehicles, according to the Summit County 911 Center.

The closure, which began at about 2:20 p.m., includes both the north and southbound lanes between milepost 78 and 81 — from about Blue River south past Hoosier Ridge.

Both eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 is also closed at Vail Pass due to crashes.

Commercial chain laws are in affect on Colorado Highway 91 between Copper Mountain and Leadville as well as on on Loveland Pass.