Wildfire north of Silverthorne ‘under control;’ Colorado Highway 9 down to one lane at Heeney Road
9:25 a.m. Colorado Highway 9 is now open to single lane traffic in both directions, according to an update from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 9:18 a.m.
Summit County remains under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Saturday.
9:12 a.m. Zach Ostrander, who was hunting along a ridgeline to the east of Colorado Highway 9, said he saw the fire break out around 7 a.m.
“It quickly caught some brush and went into some willows and there’s a little island of Cottonwood trees, right there,” he said. “Then there was a pretty quick run of grass fire that was headed towards a ditch of willows. If that had caught it would have been bad. (Firefighters) did a pretty good job of tamping that out really quick.”
At around 9 a.m. Ostrander said crews appeared to be cleaning up and the fire was out.
“The fire department and police got on it quick,” he said. “They do a great job.”
9:04 a.m. The fire is “under control” and crews don’t expect it to grow, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.
It spanned about 1 acre and started near milemarker 117, he said. The preliminary case for the fire was a blown transmission line.
Summit Fire & EMS, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Fire Protection District and Red, White and Blue Fire District all responded to the scene.
Crews are now “mopping up” the fire, FitzSimons said.
8:39 a.m. Colorado Highway 9 at Heeney Road north of Silverthorne is closed in both directions due to a wildfire, according to an alert from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Kremmling Fire Protection District reported a wildland fire call near milepost 128 on Highway 9 at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday.
According to the district’s Facebook post, the fire started under a telephone pole and spanned a quarter-acre but was “moving fast” at the time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.