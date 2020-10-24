Wildfire north of Silverthorne ‘under control;’ Colorado Highway 9 down to one lane at Heeney Road

A wildland fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 near Colorado Highway 9. Crews quickly responded to the scene and stopped the fire from spreading.

Photo by Zach Ostrander

9:25 a.m. Colorado Highway 9 is now open to single lane traffic in both directions, according to an update from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 9:18 a.m.

Summit County remains under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Saturday.

CO 9 NB/SB: Road open at Heeney Rd. Single lane traffic in area due to wildland fire response, expect delays. https://t.co/PUgGR83WZb — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 24, 2020

9:12 a.m. Zach Ostrander, who was hunting along a ridgeline to the east of Colorado Highway 9, said he saw the fire break out around 7 a.m.

“It quickly caught some brush and went into some willows and there’s a little island of Cottonwood trees, right there,” he said. “Then there was a pretty quick run of grass fire that was headed towards a ditch of willows. If that had caught it would have been bad. (Firefighters) did a pretty good job of tamping that out really quick.”

At around 9 a.m. Ostrander said crews appeared to be cleaning up and the fire was out.

“The fire department and police got on it quick,” he said. “They do a great job.”

9:04 a.m. The fire is “under control” and crews don’t expect it to grow, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

It spanned about 1 acre and started near milemarker 117, he said. The preliminary case for the fire was a blown transmission line.

Summit Fire & EMS, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Fire Protection District and Red, White and Blue Fire District all responded to the scene.

Crews are now “mopping up” the fire, FitzSimons said.