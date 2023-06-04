Accident closes Colorado Highway 9 near Blue River
An accident has closed Colorado Highway 9 near Blue River, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The highway is closed from Quandary Road and Whispering Pines Way, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect around 7:15 p.m.
There is no timeline for the roadway reopening.
Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.
