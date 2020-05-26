Colorado Highway 9 realignment near Frisco starts Wednesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work to realign north and southbound lanes of Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Wednesday, May 27.

The work is part of the “Gap Project” that will widen lanes on the highway between Main Street and Recreation Way in Frisco, along with the implementation of a new roundabout at Water Dance Drive and a pedestrian underpass adjacent to the Frisco Adventure Park. Motorists should expect right lane closures, lane shifts, striping crews and signal work on the roadway.

For the safety of motorists and workers, there will be reduced speed limits in the area until further notice.