Colorado Highway 91 to close Oct. 29
Colorado Highway 91 to close Oct. 29

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

Colorado Highway 91 near Copper Mountain now will be closed from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 to 4:30 a.m. Oct. 30, according to a news release.

The closure originally was scheduled for Oct. 26 but was moved because of “unfavorable” weather in the forecast.

Crews will be installing a new pedestrian bridge during the closure as part of the Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway project, which aims to connect Summit and Lake counties’ pathway systems. Travelers still will be able to access Copper Mountain via Interstate 70 throughout the closure.

People driving from Leadville will have to follow a detour through Minturn using U.S. Highway 24 and I-70. The detour will add 36 miles and about 30-40 minutes to travel time, according to the release.

People hoping to drive Colorado Highway 91 from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 to 4:30 a.m. Oct. 30 will have to follow a detour route, which is detailed in this map.
Photo from Summit County Government

