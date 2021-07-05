Colorado hits the 70% mark for COVID-19 vaccinations

DENVER — Coloradans reached a milestone during the holiday weekend — 70% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 3.2 million people in the state are at least partially inoculated against the coronavirus, with 2.95 million fully immunized, according to state data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment announced Saturday that seven out of 10 adults have been vaccinated.

“This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” Polis said in a news release. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective and free vaccine. So get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”

To date, 3,154,395 Coloradans 18 and older, and 3,344,512 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose, according to the governor’s office. Fully immunized Coloradans number 2,957,758. Everyone 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination. Colorado is ahead of the national inoculation rate, which sits at 67%.

This story is from DenverPost.com .