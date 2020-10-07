Colorado housing program works to help people avoid foreclosure, evictions

People struggling with housing during the novel coronavirus pandemic now have new resource.

Brothers Redevelopment, a nonprofit housing organization, partnered with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to create the Housing Counseling Assistance Program, according to a news release.

Through the program, people can call the Colorado Housing Connects hotline at 1-844-926-6632 to be connected to housing resources. The nonprofit helps connect people in need to financial assistance programs to help with rent or mortgage and legal assistance to help prevent evictions.

The goal of the program is to give people a place to start when they’re struggling with housing insecurity, according to the news release.