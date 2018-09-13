Colorado is the least obese state in the country, study finds

Although the U.S. recorded record high rates of obesity last year, Colorado remained the state with the lowest number of people experiencing the condition.

About 23 percent of Colorado adult residents were obese in 2017 — the lowest rate in the nation, according to a report by the nonprofit Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The Centennial State has regularly recorded the lowest or second-lowest rate in the country since 1995, though the number of obese people continues to climb. In 1995, about 11 percent of Colorado's population experienced obesity, according to the groups.

The state with the highest rate last year, West Virginia, had an obesity rate of 38 percent, according to the report.

Colorado also has the second-lowest rate of diabetes and hypertension in the states and the second-highest percentage of residents who are physically active, after Washington state.

