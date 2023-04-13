Colorado Judicial Branch opens application period for Family Violence Justice Fund

The Colorado Judicial Branch has announced that the application period for grants from the Family Violence Justice Fund will open on April 3, according to a news release from the state judicial department.

The legislature created the grant program in 1999 to provide funding to Colorado nonprofit organizations that offer civil legal services to people living on low incomes and are experiencing family violence.

Grant recipients must have experience providing legal services, including legal representation, to eligible people in areas such as protection orders, divorce, legal separate, child custody, child support or other legal areas related to family violence, according to the news release.

The upcoming grant cycle includes $2 million in funding. A link to the application, rules and other information related to the grant program can be found on the state courts website. Applications are due Friday, April 28.