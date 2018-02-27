Colorado landlords would have to limit rental application fees and explain why tenants were rejected under measure

An effort to give prospective tenants more information when they apply for rental properties in Colorado by requiring landlords to be transparent with costs and requirements for renters passed the Democratic-controlled House on Monday morning.

House Bill 1127 seeks to limit what landlords can charge for rental applications to the costs of background or credit checks and makes it so they would have to provide detailed criteria — such as rental and credit history and income — of what renters must meet to be accepted for a home.

The legislation would also require landlords to provide a written notice to rejected tenants, as well, explaining on what grounds they were turned away.

The measure passed 36-21 and now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate.

