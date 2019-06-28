Colorado launches water conservation campaign

The Blue River near Silverthorne Town Hall, June 2017. Colorado has launched "For the Love of Colorado," a public education campaign aiming to increase awareness of water scarcity and promote the state's water plan.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Colorado has launched a public messaging campaign aimed at increasing public awareness of water scarcity as well as to promote the state’s water plan.

The campaign, For the Love of Colorado, was created to educate the public about water conservation, leaning on sobering facts and figures about the Colorado River.

For one, Colorado’s population is expected to double by 2050. The campaign also notes that 80% of the state’s water comes from snowpack runoff, which could shrink by as much as 50% by the end of the century.

To avoid a slow-building water supply catastrophe, the state has drafted its own water plan — which integrates work done by Colorado’s nine Basin Roundtables, the Interbasin Compact Committee, the Colorado Water Conservation Board and other organizations — since 2005 to implement water management plans.

For the Love of Colorado is trying to push the water plan into the public consciousness, inviting residents to engage in the process and learn more about efforts to protect one of the most critical water supplies in the country.

Learn more at ForTheLoveOfColorado.org.