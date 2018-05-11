Colorado logs $106M in recreational cannabis sales in March

Colorado's recreational marijuana sales set a new monthly high in March.

The state's cannabis retailers sold $106 million in flower, edibles and concentrate for adult-use purposes during March, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

In total, the shops tallied up $135.2 million in sales during the month, up 3.7 percent from March 2017. The monthly haul — consisting of $29.2 million of medical marijuana sales and roughly $106 million in recreational sales — brings the first-quarter totals to $365.7 million, an increase of 6 percent from the first three months of 2017.

The latest data epitomize some ongoing sales trends in Colorado's maturing marijuana industry: Recreational sales continue to take bigger pieces of the pie, and the industry is still growing — but no longer by leaps-and-bounds.

