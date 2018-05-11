 Colorado logs $106M in recreational cannabis sales in March | SummitDaily.com

Colorado logs $106M in recreational cannabis sales in March

First quarter total was $365 million, up 6 percent year over year

Alicia Wallace / The Denver Post
John Leyba, Denver Post file

Holly Kinnel straightens out the display case at the The Clinic, one of the largest marijuana retailers in Denver.

Colorado's recreational marijuana sales set a new monthly high in March.

The state's cannabis retailers sold $106 million in flower, edibles and concentrate for adult-use purposes during March, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

In total, the shops tallied up $135.2 million in sales during the month, up 3.7 percent from March 2017. The monthly haul — consisting of $29.2 million of medical marijuana sales and roughly $106 million in recreational sales — brings the first-quarter totals to $365.7 million, an increase of 6 percent from the first three months of 2017.

The latest data epitomize some ongoing sales trends in Colorado's maturing marijuana industry: Recreational sales continue to take bigger pieces of the pie, and the industry is still growing — but no longer by leaps-and-bounds.

