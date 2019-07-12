Colorado Mountain Club to host meet and greet for current and prospective members

SILVERTHORNE — Colorado Mountain Club will be hosting a meet and greet for current and prospective members Thursday, July 18. Attendees will learn about what the club does in the Gore Range area and the various benefits available to members.

Founded in 1912, Colorado Mountain Club has 6,500 members and works to ensure responsible recreation is accessible for all Coloradans.

The club grew from from 25 charter members united in their love of the mountains to 200 members a year later. Charter members included Enos Mills, whose efforts were influential in establishing Rocky Mountain National Park; Roger Toll, who held the prestigious position of superintendent at Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain and Mount Rainier national parks; and Carl Blaurock, who was the first to climb all of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks along with William Ervin.

The meet and greet will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Silverthorne Recreation Center, 430 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne.